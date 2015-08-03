1 dead, shooter in custody in Missouri courthouse shooting

By Donesha Aldridge, Media General Contributor Published: Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead after a shooting at the Madison County Courthouse Monday morning.

Sheriff Randy Tucker said the shooter is in custody, he was taken down after allegedly fatally shooting Kendrick Brown in the chest.

Sheriff Tucker said the shooter got out of his vehicle and shot the victim with a semi automatic handgun outside the courthouse in the courtyard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

We’re told told by Brown’s family that he was a 37-year-old father of two. His mother said she was supposed to go to court with him, but he told her she didn’t have to come. She told WJTV that about five minutes after he left the house, Brown called her to say he had been shot. The victim’s mother said when she arrived at the courthouse, authorities told her he had died.

madison co courthouse shootingBrown, who was a defendant in a drug case, showed up to the courthouse with his attorney, Rusty Willard, for a status conference, according to District Attorney Michael Guest.

Deputies who were at the courthouse, arrested the suspect immediately after the shooting.

D.A. Guest said Brown was indicted on the charge of sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy to sale a controlled substance.

D.A. Michael Guest
D.A. Michael Guest

He said the victim was not cooperating with law enforcement and was expected to reject a plea deal at Monday’s status conference. Brown’s trial was set to begin later this month.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s