1 dead, shooter in custody in Missouri courthouse shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead after a shooting at the Madison County Courthouse Monday morning.

Sheriff Randy Tucker said the shooter is in custody, he was taken down after allegedly fatally shooting Kendrick Brown in the chest.

Sheriff Tucker said the shooter got out of his vehicle and shot the victim with a semi automatic handgun outside the courthouse in the courtyard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

We’re told told by Brown’s family that he was a 37-year-old father of two. His mother said she was supposed to go to court with him, but he told her she didn’t have to come. She told WJTV that about five minutes after he left the house, Brown called her to say he had been shot. The victim’s mother said when she arrived at the courthouse, authorities told her he had died.

Brown, who was a defendant in a drug case, showed up to the courthouse with his attorney, Rusty Willard, for a status conference, according to District Attorney Michael Guest.

Deputies who were at the courthouse, arrested the suspect immediately after the shooting.

D.A. Guest said Brown was indicted on the charge of sale of a controlled substance and conspiracy to sale a controlled substance.

He said the victim was not cooperating with law enforcement and was expected to reject a plea deal at Monday’s status conference. Brown’s trial was set to begin later this month.