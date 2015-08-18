Advocates push for a more bike-friendly Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- There’s a new push to make Buffalo a more attractive city for cyclists.

Tuesday, dozens of advocates from the national, state, and local level met at City Hall to discuss a plan.

The Queen City currently has a bronze rating for bike friendliness. The goal is move that up to a silver, and eventually a gold.

Bill Nesper from the League of American Bicyclists suggested increasing comfort for cyclists is key.

That means more space and wider bike lanes, so that cyclists of all ages feel safe and welcome on the road.

“This is about not just the people who self identify as bicyclists, but it’s important for the 60 percent of the population that are interested but concerned about their safety,” said Nesper.

Upping bike parking location around town was also a suggestion.

Local events like the slow role and social bike rides is another way the the League said Buffalo can encourage biking.

“It is possible to go right from bronze to gold, so I think that will be what we’re going to try to do in the City of Buffalo, as we all work together to make Buffalo more bicycle friendly,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The Queen City is aiming to model itself after Minneapolis, Madison and Seattle, all of which has gold ratings.

