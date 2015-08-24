Autographed guitars prepared for auction

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Guitars autographed by famous actors and musicians will be up for auction on Thursday.

Employees at the Guitar Center were stringing and tuning all 12 guitars Monday, for the “Music is Art” live auction to be held later this week.

Some of the guitars are signed by celebrities such as Goo Goo Dolls’ Robby Takac, who founded “Music is Art”, Kevin Bacon, Blink 182, Willie Nelson, Snoop Dog and more.67CC03BC44E245EBA8F6EE26B26F457E

The chairman of “Music is Art”, Ryan Casullo, died in a motorcycle crash in May. Mike Doktor, manager of the Guitar Center told News 4, “This year, we started with Ryan, who we unfortunately lost. So when Phil contacted me to resurrect the project, it was sort of a no-brainer.”

The auction starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at Chef’s Restaurant on Seneca Street.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s