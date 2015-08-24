Autographed guitars prepared for auction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Guitars autographed by famous actors and musicians will be up for auction on Thursday.

Employees at the Guitar Center were stringing and tuning all 12 guitars Monday, for the “Music is Art” live auction to be held later this week.

Some of the guitars are signed by celebrities such as Goo Goo Dolls’ Robby Takac, who founded “Music is Art”, Kevin Bacon, Blink 182, Willie Nelson, Snoop Dog and more.

The chairman of “Music is Art”, Ryan Casullo, died in a motorcycle crash in May. Mike Doktor, manager of the Guitar Center told News 4, “This year, we started with Ryan, who we unfortunately lost. So when Phil contacted me to resurrect the project, it was sort of a no-brainer.”

The auction starts at 5 p.m. Thursday at Chef’s Restaurant on Seneca Street.