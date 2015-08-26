Cuomo: Fake IDs can lead to identity theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In order to circumvent underage drinking laws, some students and teens attempt to purchase fake ID cards like drivers licenses, but a direct warning from New York’s governor advises against the practice.

In order to purchase a fake ID, underage New Yorkers need to give up valuable personal information, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. Many times, fake ID offers are simply fronts to take that valuable information and steal identities with it.

“Our message is simple: It’s just not worth it — both for the immediate consequences of getting caught with a fake ID and for putting their financial future at risk,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo cited a statistic by the Federal Trade Commission, suggesting 18 percent of identity theft victims are between 20- and 29-years-old, and six percent are about 19-years-old or younger. People under those age groups are less likely to track bank account activity or pay for identity theft monitoring services.

“It is more dangerous now than ever to purchase a fake ID and the consequences can be severe,” New York State DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner Terri Egan said. “Buying a fake ID over the internet, from both U.S. and overseas manufacturers, just to illegally buy alcohol until they’re 21-years-old, can land students in trouble for a lifetime.”

The DMV works to screen local concerts and aid law enforcement in finding minors with fake IDs, arresting hundreds of minors each year.

In his warning, Cuomo offered some advice for those dealing with potentially compromised information. Click here to learn more.