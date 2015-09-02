VOTE: Vidler’s 5 & 10 competes to win Super Bowl commercial spot

Related Coverage Vidler’s hopes to land Super Bowl commercial in national competition

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A western New York shopping favorite is attempting to get its foot in the door for an opportunity to receive national attention; the owners of Vidler’s 5 & 10 say they need the public’s help to make it happen.

After entering in the Small Business Big Game competition, Vidler’s owner Don Vidler announced the family-run store that sells more than 75,000 unique items, was selected to be one of the 10 finalists from across the nation. The competition rewards the business that gets the most votes with an ultra-valuable 30-second commercial spot in 50th Super Bowl.

“We were somewhat shocked but completely thrilled to be informed this morning that out of thousands of initial entrants, we are a Top 10 finalist,” Vidler said.

Vidler’s 5 & 10 won the top spot purely on merit, however it will rely on the public to win the top spot. Voters can return to the link once per day to cast a vote in favor of seeing western New York’s only business in the running for the grand prize.