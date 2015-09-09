Pat Kane rape investigation continues to develop

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Attorneys on both sides of an investigation into Patrick Kane are moving forward with their respective clients. Right now Kane has not been charged with a crime.
Some expected Erie County District Attorney Frank Sedita to present evidence to a grand jury on Tuesday, but that didn’t happen.
Sources close to the case say the district attorney is doing more due diligence in his investigation.
A delay in presenting evidence to a grand jury could also involve the availability or willingness of a witness to testify. The district attorney must decide whether or not to seek a criminal indictment.
Kane’s agent went public Wednesday saying he believes the hockey superstar from Buffalo did nothing wrong.
