Flags hung along the Scajaquada for 9/11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2001 when the twin towers collapsed in New York City, a man walked with an American flag across the pedestrian bridge on the Scajaquada, a practice that has been carried on in the years following his attacks.

“It’s been probably about my fifth year, and why do I keep coming back? Because I just like doing it,” Bonnie McCormick, a Buffalo resident, said. “It’s something you should do to commemorate 9/11 I mean it was a big thing, a big thing in our history.”

People like McCormick remember those who perished in the tragic terrorist attack by marching across the bridge. As the tradition continued, New York State changed the name of the walkway to be the Scajaquada 9/11 Memorial Bridge.

“As a sign of respect, so I think it’s important that we remember 9/11 not just on 9/11 but as we go about our daily activities and our daily lives,” Travis Simon, a second class petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, said.

Everybody on the bridge feels the importance of the historic event, but some are closer to the event than others. Many western New Yorkers had friends or family who died in the attacks. Eric Schroeder lost his cousin.

“He went to work, and we found out what was going on, and we never heard from him again,” Schroeder said. “Our country was attacked, and one of my family was killed in the attack, and we don’t want to forget those kinds of things because if you forget the past, you’re doomed to repeat it again.”