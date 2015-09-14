Buffalo man charged with armed robbery in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An armed man who robbed both a store and a customer at gunpoint are in custody, according to police in West Seneca.

Officials in West Seneca say they’ve been investigating the armed robbery of a Rite Aid store on Harlem Road since Sept. 6 when they responded to the scene. An armed man reportedly entered the store, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded cash before turning the firearm on a customer and demanding their money as well.

The man fled the store, but police say they have him in custody now. They identified him as James R. Crawley, and charged him with two counts of forcible robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal use of a firearm and three counts of menacing, grand larceny and petit larceny.

When he appeared in front of a judge for arraignment, a judge remanded him to jail at $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond. He’ll return to court on Sept. 15.