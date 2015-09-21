VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase crashes through bike race course

Media General Contributors Published: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a man for driving erratically on the Monument Avenue part of the UCI bike race course on Sunday.

Officers tried to begin a traffic stop, but the driver fled, causing a pursuit.

The vehicle became disabled after running into a barricade. The driver, 27-year-old Michael Sciolino, was taken into custody. Sciolino has been charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding, felony hit and run and resisting arrest.

Reports say one Richmond Police vehicle was damaged and an officer suffered minor injuries.

Sciolino is out of custody as of now. He was released by a court order and will appear in court next Monday, Sept. 28.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s