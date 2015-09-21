VIDEO: Driver arrested after police chase crashes through bike race course

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a man for driving erratically on the Monument Avenue part of the UCI bike race course on Sunday.

Officers tried to begin a traffic stop, but the driver fled, causing a pursuit.

The vehicle became disabled after running into a barricade. The driver, 27-year-old Michael Sciolino, was taken into custody. Sciolino has been charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding, felony hit and run and resisting arrest.

Reports say one Richmond Police vehicle was damaged and an officer suffered minor injuries.

Sciolino is out of custody as of now. He was released by a court order and will appear in court next Monday, Sept. 28.