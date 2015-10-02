Rex vs. ‘FSU North:’ A Bills locker room rivalry revealed

The Bills feature seven players from Florida State, and for Rex Ryan, that's a few too many

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For whatever reason, no NFL team features more players from a single college than the Buffalo Bills.

Between the active roster and the practice squad, seven Bills went to Florida State. Only Chip Kelly’s Philadelphia Eagles — featuring six Oregon Ducks — have more than five players from a single school.

The shared background has formed a bond between the former Seminoles.

“We’re a family,” said Bills linebacker Nigel Bradham. “We’ve all played together for some time. [Ronald] Darby’s the only person I didn’t play with, but I went back to school and met him there. Just to help keep the tradition going.”

The seven Bills players who attended FSU: LB Nigel Bradham, RB Karlos Williams, DB Ronald Darby, QB EJ Manuel, TE Nick O’Leary, DT Andre Fluellen and LS Garrison Sanborn.

The one head coach who roots for the Seminoles’ ACC rivals and therefore has, let’s say, a strong dislike of all things FSU? That would be Rex Ryan.

“I like a lot about Karlos, Darby, EJ,” said Ryan. “The only thing I don’t like is that they went to Florida State.”

Problem for Rex is, FSU has owned the Clemson series, holding a 38-13 edge in previous meetings. Another problem (well, maybe not)? His latest FSU imports have made a big impact, with Williams in line to start this week vs. the Giants and Darby having collected eight pass deflections in his first three games.

