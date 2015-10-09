Sabres fans ready for season and next chapter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the Buffalo Sabres start their new season, fans say they’re hopeful and liking what they’re seeing on the ice.

The team welcomes a few new faces to the roster this year – newcomer and overall number two draft pick, Jack Eichel, they also have Sam Reinhart, Evander Kane and Ryan O’Reilly.

The organization is saying this is their next chapter, a slogan fans are getting behind.

“Last year was a little disappointing,” said Robbie Calteaus. “It’s exciting to see the new chapter.”

That chapter starts with the front office, including owner Terry and Kim Pegula.

“We’ve very proud of everybody who came out here and we hope our teams accomplish things we can all be proud of,” said Terry Pegula at a pregame party they hosted for fans before the season opener.

At the party, Mayor Byron Brown declared October 8, 2015 One Buffalo day; showing support for the initiative the Pegulas kicked off a year ago to further connect fans to their teams and city.

“It’s exciting to know we have such great owners, such generous owners and people who appreciate and are overwhelmed by the fan support,” said Michael Parthum, a lifelong Bills fan who credits the One Buffalo initiative for bringing fans over to support hockey as well.

Longtime Sabres fans say they’re hyped to see what the team does this season.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since the draft day,” said Tim Cielinski.

Draft day is the day the city started getting behind the fresh faced forward Eichel. At just 18-years-old, the young star scored the only goal the Sabres put up against the Senators during their season opener. A moment both Eichel and fans say they’ll never forget.

“It was the loudest I heard it in a really long time,” said Emily Lovullo, a longtime fan. “Everybody was up and screaming.”

And after that goal, the new Sabres song was revealed. Fans voted and the song this season is “Let me Clear my Throat” by DJ Kool. It’s a song fans say they hope they hear over and over again this Sabres season.