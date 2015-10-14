Rex Ryan says Tyrod may play Sunday

Tyrod Taylor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reports that Tyrod Taylor may not play Sunday against the Bengals may not be true.

The Buffalo Bills sent out this tweet early Wednesday morning indicating the status of the team’s quarterback in not certain for Sunday.

Rex Ryan appeared on SiriusXM radio this morning and discussed Taylor’s condition. “He’s got heart, he’s got toughness and he’s got a lot of ability,” Ryan said of Taylor.

The Bills take on the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 1:00 p.m at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The game can be seen live Sunday on Channel 4.

