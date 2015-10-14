Rex Ryan says Tyrod may play Sunday

Related Coverage Bills bring on backup QB as Tyrod Taylor could sit multiple games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reports that Tyrod Taylor may not play Sunday against the Bengals may not be true.

The Buffalo Bills sent out this tweet early Wednesday morning indicating the status of the team’s quarterback in not certain for Sunday.

Rex Ryan with an injury update on @SiriusXMNFL: "I definitely wouldn't rule Tyrod Taylor out this week." — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 14, 2015

Rex Ryan appeared on SiriusXM radio this morning and discussed Taylor’s condition. “He’s got heart, he’s got toughness and he’s got a lot of ability,” Ryan said of Taylor.

The Bills take on the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 1:00 p.m at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The game can be seen live Sunday on Channel 4.