Mobile Mammography Coach at City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – City leaders are working to bring breast health into the spotlight and make screenings more accessible for people who work downtown.

The City partnered with ECMC to have the Western New York Breast Health Mobile Mammography Coach park outside city hall all day Friday.

The highly visible motorcoach helps raise awareness for breast cancer screenings, and offers screenings to women who have registered. News 4 was told that 25 women had made appointments to get screened on Friday, and the organizations behind the mobile mammograms also have a nurse practitioner on site to do initial exams and write prescriptions for mammograms for women who have registered.

“We know that early detection saves lives and so many families have been touched by cancer, in particular breast cancer,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown after meeting with some of the mammography techs outside city hall Friday. “Members of our city hall family have been touched by breast cancer so anything that we can do to spread the word about the importance of early detection, to spread the word about going to see the doctor, that’s what we’re here to do today.”

The breast health event at city hall comes at a time when there is some confusion about when women should start getting mammograms. The American Cancer Society just released new guidelines, suggesting that women with average risk factors start getting mammograms at 45, while other organizations still suggest women start at age 40.

The Mobile Mammography Coach offers screenings for women age 40 and up.

Experts with the Mobile Mammography Coach say you should talk to your own healthcare provider to figure out what’s best for you.

To schedule an appointment for a mammography screening, call 1-855-Go-4-PINK (464-7465).