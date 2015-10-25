From the Dark Side: ‘Star Wars’ collection stolen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Most of one of the largest collections of Star Wars collectibles in Washington was stolen from a Vancouver home, leaving its owner in disbelief.

Richard Bates discovered about $30,000 worth of the collectibles were taken from their shelves when he came home on Friday night. In all, his collection is worth about $45,000.

With the new Star Wars movie soon to be released, Bates said he understands this is a “perfect time for people to steal my stuff and sell it.”

“All of this stuff is extremely rare,” he said. “The better part of my savings was wrapped up in these things.”

The thief didn’t take everything from the collection, including “a mint condition Millennium Falcon.”

Still, he thinks whoever did this turned to The Dark Side. “There’s a lot of Siths out there.”

He said he tries to use Star Wars in his real life, noting “we all walk that line between good and bad.” He also has gotten tattoos to keep the Force close.

“I just try to use it as a moral compass to do what’s right,” Bates said. “It just remind me: do or do not. There is no try.”

Though it is a valuable collection, for him getting it returned is not about the money. “I’ve had to get some of those pieces 5 or 6 times and yeah, I just want my stuff back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.