Federal investigators looking into rise of bomb threats

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A rise in bomb threats across the state of Ohio has prompted federal investigators to look into the calls.

It has been a growing problem early into the school year for Dayton Public Schools. On Monday, students taking the required Ohio Graduation Test were evacuated after another threat.

Students taking the Ohio Graduation Test were unexpectedly evacuated from their classroom after another bomb threat at a Dayton high school.

“We interrupted them,” said Jamie Bullens, Executive Director of Safety and Security for Dayton Public Schools. “You got to throw that test out. You’ve got to go back and have another time scheduled and another packet purchased.”

Just a couple months into the school year, school officials are frustrated. The district has had 11 bomb threats since the school year started including two more on Monday at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and Thurgood Marshall High School.

“We should be spending our time getting our kids educated,” said Bullens. “For the most part, our kids want to be in there. It’s an isolated one, two, three that’s just stirring the mess up for everybody.”

Dayton Public Schools has not been the only district dealing with a rise in bomb threats, however.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch has been called for 18 bomb threats so far this year. That’s in contrast to the eight bomb threats made in 2013 and twelve threats made in 2014.

In Clark County, the sheriff’s office has responded to four bomb threats just in the past two weeks.

The increase across the state has prompted the Ohio Department of Homeland Security to investigate.

“As soon as we start seeing trends, we start notifying the higher ups,” said Sgt. Tom Gerber with the Department of Homeland Security during an interview with 2 News’ sister station WCMH in Columbus.

Officials believe some of the incidents may be linked as callers use internet lines to make the threat.

The department has sent out an alert about bomb threats across the state. Meanwhile, investigators look into who is behind the calls.

“Is this just a teenager pulling a prank or is this part of a bigger homeland security implication that they are testing our response to certain incidents,” said Gerber.

School officials with Dayton Public Schools say they received a threat from outside of the state this year.

“A couple weeks back we did,” said Bullens. “It was isolated and I think the federal authorities are dealing with that.”

As for any local incidents, officials are asking anyone with information to anonymously contact the district, police department, or Crime Stoppers at 222-7867.