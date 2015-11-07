Veterans Day events around WNY

Below are some events being held around WNY for Veterans Day.
AMHERST
- Tribute & Lunch- Join the Amherst Senior Center for a ceremonial tribute to veterans and stay for lunch, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Amherst Senior Center, 370 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. 636-3055
BUFFALO
- Buffalo Veterans Day Parade- The parade will step-off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 from Delaware Avenue and Edward Street, and travel south to end at the steps of Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Square, Buffalo. 862-8753
- High Five for the Military- The Buffalo Zoo will discount admission – members of the US military and up to four guests will be admitted to the Zoo for $5. A valid military ID must be presented, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave., Buffalo
- Forest Lawn Saunter- This 3-mile walk is presented by the Foothills Trail Club, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, meet in the administration building parking lot at the corner of Delevan and Delaware avenues. You’ll explore the cemetery and visit the main veterans section at 11 a.m. In the event of heavy rain, the walk will be cancelled.
- Veterans Day at the Gardens- Veterans admitted free on Nov. 11. Celebrate Veterans Day at the Gardens.Free admission to veterans with a valid ID.
- Inaugural Veterans Day 5K Race at Buffalo Naval & Military Park at Canalside — starting at 11 a.m. The proceeds of this race will go towards the Soldiers Angels Christmas Care Package Project. The Veterans Day 5K Race is encouraging participants to “Run in their Boots” by running in combat boots or the civilian equivalent; those who do will receive a special gift at the end of the race. Red poppies will be given to each veteran that finishes the race. There will be a post-race party at the Liberty Hound restaurant, with raffles and giveaways.
KENMORE
- Kenmore Veterans Day Ceremony- Annual event honors veterans and active service members of the military, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Village Green, Kenmore Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave., Kenmore
MARILLA
- Marilla Veterans Day Parade — Step-off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 from the Marilla Fire Hall on West Avenue and continue north to Two Rod Road. The parade proceeds to Bullis Road for a brief service at the Veteran’s Memorial
NORTH TONAWANDA
- BPO Salute to Veterans- The BPO honors veterans, their families and the community with this free Veterans Day concert at the Riviera Theatre. The Fifth and Sixth Grade Meadow Elementary School Chorus and Buffalo Suzuki Strings join the orchestra in paying tribute to those who fought for our country. Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” will be narrated by North Tonawanda mayor Arthur G. Pappas. Garrett Martin, organist and music director of Buffalo’s Westminster Presbyterian Church, will perform on the theatre’s iconic Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Stefan Sanders is on the podium, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Riviera Theatre, 67 Webster St., North Tonawanda
WEST SENECA
- West Seneca Veterans Day Ceremony- Event features speakers and color guard from the VFW Post 735, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Town Hall, 1250 Union Road at the Veterans Memorial Park Walkway of Freedom, West Seneca.
WILLIAMSVILLE
- Williamsville Ceremony– Members of the George F. Lamm American Legion Post #622 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by the Town of Amherst and the Williamsville Cemetery, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Williamsville Cemetery, 5402 Main St.
- A Concert Honoring Veterans- Presented by the Red Blazer Men’s Chorus, 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Williamsville; Free for veterans and active military, $10 for the general public.