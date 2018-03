PARIS (WIVB) — A project on Twitter is attempting to remember those who lost their lives in attacks on Paris, France last week.

Mashable has created Twitter handle at @ParisVictims called En mémoire. Thus far, the group has tweeted out the names and photos of 11 victims, but they promise to send out one tweet for every victim of the attack.

Created only recently, the account already has accrued thousands of followers. See some of their tweets below.