Wilson foundation giving $17.4M in grants for Detroit area

The Associated Press Published:
In this Jan. 31, 2009, file photo Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson gestures during a news conference in Tampa, Fla. Bills owner Wilson Jr. has died at the age of 95 at his home in Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich. Bills president Russ Brandon made the announcement at the NFL winter meetings in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, March 25, 2014. Wilson Jr. was one of the original founders of the American Football League and owned the Bills for the last 54 years. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The foundation named for the late founder of the Buffalo Bills is giving 20 Detroit-area organizations a combined $17.4 million.

The grants announced Wednesday by The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation range from $25,000 to $2 million.

Wilson’s wife, Mary, says the grant program “is just the beginning of what we hope will be a lasting, positive impact in his name on southeastern Michigan.”

Recipients include Angela Hospice, the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, Chandler Park Conservancy, the Grosse Pointe Historical Society, the Grosse Pointe War Memorial, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, University Liggett School and Walsh College.

Ralph Wilson was 95 when he died at his Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, home in 2014. The foundation is funded with proceeds from the sale of the Bills.

