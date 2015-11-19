State audit points to embezzlement in Town of Ellicott

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) State auditors have uncovered a case of possible embezzlement by the court clerk in the Town of Ellicott.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report showing a shortage of around $34,000 as of October 2014.  The auditors say that not all the money taken in by the court from January 2011 through April 2015 was properly recorded or deposited.

The town clerk’s name has not been released. Town Supervisor, Patrick McLaughlin says although he disagrees with several items in the report, he is grateful the problem was exposed.

The Comptroller’s office recommends taking action to recover any money due to the Town and the State and to segregate duties over receiving and recording cash to the extent possible.

You can read the NYS audit report here.

 

