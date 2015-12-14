Charges against Bergdahl being referred for court-martial

Associated Press Published:
U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, shown in this undated file image, is the subject of a military investigation after he was labeled a deserter and a traitor by fellow soldiers in his unit. Bergdahl was a Taliban prisoner for more than four years before being released in exchange for the release of five Taliban detainees being held at Guantanamo Bay. Bergdahl’s story will be featured in the second season of “Serial.” (AP file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was released in exchange for five Taliban detainees from Guantanamo Bay, says the soldier’s case has been referred for trial by a general court-martial.

Attorney Eugene Fidell says the convening authority did not follow the advice of the preliminary hearing officer who had recommended that Bergdahl’s case be moved only to a special misdemeanor-level military court. Fidell said in a statement Monday that he had hoped the case would not go in this direction.

Bergdahl, of Hailey, Idaho, was held by the Taliban for nearly five years after he walked off his post in Afghanistan on June 30, 2009.

He was charged in March with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s