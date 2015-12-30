Kim & Terry Pegula express confidence in Whaley, Ryan moving forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With just one game left in the 2015-2016 season, the Buffalo Bills will finish in a worse position than they did a year prior, and that doesn’t make new owners Kim and Terry Pegula happy.

The first-year owners of the Bills, who also own the Buffalo Sabres, released a statement on Wednesday, lamenting on not making the playoffs, but looking forward to the future.

“As our first full season as owners of the Buffalo Bills draws to a close, management, coaches, players and fans all feel that our expectations were not met,” the Pegulas said in a joint statement.

One year into ownership, the co-owners reflected on the team’s leadership, some who were in place before the changing of ownership — specifically General Manager Doug Whaley.

Whaley has overseen crucial personnel moves, like trading away a first round draft pick to jump up in the draft to secure wide receiver Sammy Watkins. However he’s also been part of some controversial decisions as well, like the decision to draft EJ Manuel in the first round, a draft pick that hasn’t exactly worked out in favor of the team.

First year Head Coach Rex Ryan has also faced criticism for decisions throughout the year, including his proclamation that the team would make the playoffs before the season began. Ryan also made changes to the defensive scheme that left the unit operating in a less effective manner than it did a year prior.

“Kim, Russ and I look forward to working and collaborating with Doug Whaley and Rex Ryan in forming a winning future for the organization,” the statement said. “Our management team and coaching staff are very capable and work well together.”

The statement seemed to be a vote of confidence in current leadership, at least for another season, putting to bed rumors of another shakeup at One Bills Drive.

“This stable foundation is necessary to achieve long term success in the NFL,” the statement said.