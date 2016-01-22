180 counterfeit hoverboards valued at $52,000 seized at Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized 180 counterfeit hoverboards valued at approximately $52,000 at the Peace Bridge.

Hoverboards are “self-balancing, two-wheeled, motorized platforms” and were one of the most popular gifts of the past holiday season.

Officers say counterfeit batteries, which are potentially dangerous, were found in the hoverboards.

The seizures, which occurred in late December, happened after a tractor trailer was chosen for a secondary examination. Within the truck, authorities say they found 180 “Scooty” hoverboards concealed in boxes. The hoverboards were then seized for property rights violations.

“This is another example of our officers and import specialists ensuring that safe products enter the U.S.,” said Acting Port Director Cary Frieling. “Enforcing intellectual property rights protects the company who manufactures the genuine product, and protects the consumer.”

Authorities say they have seized counterfeit batteries across the nation in states like Virginia, Minnesota and Florida.

