Local woman charged with physically abusing foster child

By Published:

AMITY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A western New York woman is facing physical abuse charges for alleged crimes against children younger than 7-years-old.

Police say they investigated Meagan B. Stadelmaier, 26, with Allegany County Child Protective Services after learning she may have abused foster children under her care.

Following investigation, police say they learned one child sustained several bruises while under her care, as evidence of abuse. Police arrested Stadelmaier and charged her with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Child Protective Services removed all foster children from her care and placed them in different foster homes.

Stadelmaier will return to court at a later date.

