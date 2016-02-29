Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon, Tesla coming to Darien Lake in August

This CD cover image released by Mailboat Records shows the self-titled album for Def Leppard. (Mailboat Records via AP)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Along with the Monday announcement of Zac Brown Band coming to Darien Lake this summer, more bands were announced for the venue’s summer concert series.

Def Leppard, REO Speedwagon and Tesla will play at Darien Lake August 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m. Prices range from $31 to $125. Lawn four-packs will also be available for $75.

Tickets will be available online at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Darien Lake is also making a special offer available where a concert ticket can be purchased with theme park access for $16.75 in advance.

