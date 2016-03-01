Researchers say good relationships foster happiness

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WIVB) — A study at Harvard University may be the longest running study of its kind. It’s been going on for 75 years with generations of researchers working to answer the question: What makes people happy?

Robert Waldinger says if you think the answer is fame and money, you’re not alone, but are you mistaken?

Research says the real answer to finding happiness is having good relationships.

The study has given researchers unprecedented access to data on true happiness and satisfaction.

Waldinger says they have learned three important lessons about relationships:

Social connections are really good for us, and help us live longer. Loneliness is toxic, can lead to the decline of brain function and can cause early death.

It’s not about the number of relationships you have, or even being in a committed relationship, but more about the quality of the relationship. High problem marriages are worse for your health than divorces.

Good, close relationships can buffer the problems of old age. They can make you tolerate pain better and keep your memory sharper, for longer.

People who make new connections after they retire, replacing their workplace relationships, have a better chance at staying happy and healthy.

