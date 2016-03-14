Iraqi general: Palestinian-American member of IS surrenders

The Associated Press Published:
This image made from video posted online Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, by supporters of the Tripoli Province of the Islamic State (IS) in Libya on a social media site, shows training of it's "Islamic police" in Sirte, Libya. (militant video via AP)

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — An Iraqi Kurdish general says a Palestinian-American member of the Islamic State group has given himself up to an Iraqi Kurdish military unit in the country’s north.

Maj. Gen. Feisal Helkani of the Peshmerga forces identified the individual as Mohammed Jamal Amin, a Palestinian-American.

He says Amin surrendered on Monday morning near the town of Sinjar, which was retaken by Iraqi forces from IS militants late last year.

Helkani says Amin was carrying with him a large amount of cash, three cell phones and three forms of identification, including a United States driving license.

Iraqi forces have struggled to retake ground from the Islamic State, which despite a series of territorial losses in Iraq and Syria in the past six months, still controls large swaths of land in both countries.

