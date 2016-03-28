Sheriff: NC gunman steals 2 trucks, shoots at deputies on wild chase before crashing into pond

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A home robbery suspect carjacked a woman at gunpoint during a wild series of events that involved him shooting at deputies and stealing yet another vehicle early Saturday morning, North Carolina authorities say.

The gunman – who suffered a gunshot in his shoulder from deputies — was eventually caught after he crashed a second stolen vehicle into a pond, said Granville County Sheriff Brindell B. Wilkins Jr.

Wilkins said it all started Saturday morning when the suspect, Robert Edward Zimmerman, tried to break into a home on Sunset Road.

As he was leaving, a neighbor who said they witnessed the break-in started following Zimmerman in his vehicle.

Zimmerman shot at the neighbor who was chasing him twice, officials said. The neighbor then stopped and met with a deputy who had been called. The deputy then began chasing Zimmerman — who shot at the deputy also, Wilkins said.

The suspect then went down a farm road and drove the truck he was in into a creek. He got out and ran to a nearby home.

Zimmerman held that resident at gunpoint and took her truck and the chase continued, the sheriff said.

As he reached a dead-end road, Zimmerman backed out and started firing at deputies, according to officials. They returned fire and Zimmerman was hit in the shoulder.

Despite being shot, Zimmerman then drove through the woods to another road, ditched the truck and went to his girlfriend’s house and got her to take him to Highway 49 and was dropped off there, Sheriff Wilkins said.

The suspect then stole another truck and the chase continued — again.

During this chase, Zimmerman drove that truck into a pond and jumped out, running to a nearby convenience store, officials said.

The man hid in a garage at the store, where he was finally captured.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Zimmerman has numerous charges pending in Granville and Person county, Sheriff Wilkins said. He’s currently being held in the Person County Jail.