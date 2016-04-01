Silver Creek man facing felony drug charge for second time in 4 weeks

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man is facing felony charges related to drugs for the second time in four weeks.

Dunkirk Police say they stopped Jesse Silvagnia, 20, on Lake Shore Drive East for a minor traffic violation. Upon stopping him, police immediately recognized Silvagnia from a March arrest related to alleged crack cocaine possession.

While explaining what he was doing, Silvagnia was “evasive” and provided an “irrational explanation,” according to officers. This increased authorities’ suspicion of him, leading them to believe he had narcotics on him.

During their investigation, officers say they noticed a plastic bag in Silvagnia’s mouth. Silvagnia was ordered to spit the bag out, but refused to do so, according to police.

After forcibly removing the bag, police say they found a large rock of crack cocaine worth $80 inside of it. Officers subsequently jailed Silvagnia without bail on charges of felony criminal possession, felony tampering with physical evidence and a traffic infraction.

