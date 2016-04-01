Tours of the Canadian side of the Falls open earlier than ever

NIAGARA FALLS, ON (WIVB) – Hornblower Niagara Cruises opened for the season Friday, April1.

It’s the earliest they’ve been able to open.

“We’re creating history. It’s the earliest the boat tour has ever operated in its entirety. We’re excited about that,” Mory DiMaurizio, the general manager of Hornblower Niagara Cruises said.

Last year, it opened in May and it was a banner year. They had 1.8 million people take a tour of the Canadian side of the Falls. DiMaurizio hopes to exceed that number this year. “With the exchange rate the way it is, it’s great for tour and travel groups, especially for Americans to come over and enjoy.”

Hornblower offers a boat tour that will take you near Bridal Veil Falls, American Falls, and Horseshoe Falls. They also have a night cruise and one with a fireworks show.

Before the first ship sets sail, the crew follows a strict safety procedure. “In order to get a boat on the water with passengers, there are many things that have to happen. Daily engineering checklists. Double checking, quadruple checking, and having multiple systems in place.”

Then the boats take off on the Niagara River.

If you want to take a tour they start at 9:30 in the morning and end at 5p.m. Tours take off every 30 minutes in the spring, and every 15 minutes in the summer.

If you want to see the American side of the Falls, Maid of the Mist opens April 2.

