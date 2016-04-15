First day of beautiful weather keeps deputies alert on the road

By Published:
Courtesy: Cheryl Manzella.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — On one of the first nice days of the spring season, Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies were busy on local roads.

Officers responded to multiple crashes across the region, including a crash in Grand Island that caused a motorcyclist to be flown via Mercy Flight to a local hospital.

Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies say the motorcyclist may have lost control of his vehicle, leading to the single-vehicle crash. When first responders hit the scene, deputies say the operator was unconscious.

After flying the man to a local hospital, officials say he was listed in serious condition.

Another crash in North Tonawanda sent a car into a canal. North Tonawanda Police and New York State Police responded to the scene, but didn’t immediately comment on what caused the crash.

On the road, Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies say they stopped a man after clocking him driving down Route 16 at roughly 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say they simply want people to watch out for motorcyclists and be aware of the road.

