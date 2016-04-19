Voting machine issues briefly hinder Kenmore library

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early in the day, voting issues began in western New York.

Machine problems were faced by voters who tried to cast their New York primary election ballots at the Kenmore Branch Library Tuesday morning.

It is not clear what caused the issues with the machines, but they were fixed soon after and began to run smoothly.

Those who experience voting-related issues can learn more about a special hotline for New York here.

