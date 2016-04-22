Movie filmed in Buffalo debuts Friday

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A movie filmed in Buffalo in recent years will hold its world premiere tonight at the North Park Theatre.

The American Side stars Buffalo native Greg Stuhr, along with Alicja Bachleda, Camilla Belle, Robert Forster and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star Matthew Broderick.

The movie’s plot follows a Polish scientist who is investigating a mysterious suicide at Niagara Falls. The character’s investigation gives way to a number of conspiracy theories as the film goes on.

The first showing of the movie happens at 4:40 p.m. and another will take place at 9:45 p.m.

MORE | Learn more about the movie here and watch the trailer here.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s