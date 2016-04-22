Movie filmed in Buffalo debuts Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A movie filmed in Buffalo in recent years will hold its world premiere tonight at the North Park Theatre.

The American Side stars Buffalo native Greg Stuhr, along with Alicja Bachleda, Camilla Belle, Robert Forster and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star Matthew Broderick.

The movie’s plot follows a Polish scientist who is investigating a mysterious suicide at Niagara Falls. The character’s investigation gives way to a number of conspiracy theories as the film goes on.

The first showing of the movie happens at 4:40 p.m. and another will take place at 9:45 p.m.

