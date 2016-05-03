Buffalo prostitution ring leaders face 7 years in jail following guilty pleas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people accused of managing a prostitution ring have admitted to it after an investigation by authorities in Buffalo.

Prosecutors say “an extensive paper trail” helped lead to the arrests of Tempestt Finch, 29, and Christopher Jones, 30.

Finch pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution after operating a business from her Andover Ave. apartment.

Finch was connected to a multitude of online advertisements soliciting prostitution patrons. Many patrons who were identified provided testimonies against Finch in court.

The investigation into Finch and Jones began when one of the promoted prostitutes tried to leave Finch’s apartment. This led to a physical confrontation between her and Finch, which in turn led to an hours-long standoff with Buffalo Police.

After the standoff began, police were able to confiscate an AK-47 assault rifle used by Jones, leading to a charge of criminal weapon possession against him.

Both Finch and Jones face up to seven years in jail each. They will be sentenced on July 7.