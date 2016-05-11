9-year-old cancer survivor rings the Victory Bell at Roswell

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- There is a bell that hangs on a plaque in the lobby of Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo. It’s called the Victory Bell and the message reads:

“Ring this bell three times well

Its toll to clearly say

“My treatment’s done

this course is run

and I am on my way!”

Luke Gworek is 9 years old, and he waited 810 days to ring that bell.

“The bell symbolizes an ending, and a new beginning. It’s joy, making people aware that another person has defeated this beast”, explained Luke’s mom, Danielle. She says “for Luke, I think it’s simply ‘I get to ring this bell really loud and people are going to know that I won, that my life is beginning again”.

News 4 has followed Luke’s Journey since last year, when news of his band aid drive reached the station. He was inspired by a visit to Roswell, where he was receiving treatment for Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The only band aid the nurse had left was one that featured a frowning face. “I thought no kid should have a frowny-faced band aid, so I started collecting kid-friendly band aids”, Luke said about his drive. He collected thousands of boxes, earning himself the title “Band Aid King”.

Luke’s chemotherapy and steroid medications have had a major impact on his health. “The constant tiredness, lack of energy, belly aches every morning, the emotional ups and downs that come with the steroids, it’s all been tough for us to watch him go through”, said Bill Gworek, Luke’s dad. Luke says the steroids made him extremely itchy, to the point where he’d have to get up almost every night to take a shower and benadryl. He’d then be tired at school the next day, where learning became its own challenge due to something commonly referred to as “chemo brain”. His mom, who is also an educator, says “He recognizes that he’s far from being a typical nine-year-old boy. Elementary school is all about rote memorization and learning math facts and spelling, and he just doesn’t have the ability to recall. We’ll do a spelling test and he’ll be fine and know it all solid, then three hours later he doesn’t know it”. Danielle reminds him constantly that this will get better, and eventually he’ll catch up.

810 days after the doctors first told Luke about his cancer, the young patient when in for his final treatment at Roswell.

On that day, Luke seemed excited, but sad. He explained he was feeling guilty that he was going to get to leave, while his friends would have to continue their treatments. “Having to watch all of my friends go through what I went through, I just feel bad”, said Luke, showing a genuine concern and an understanding beyond his years. He didn’t let those feelings get the better of him though, as he sprayed cans of silly string at his nurses and doctors to celebrate, a tradition in the pediatric wing at the hospital. There were balloons, cards, and a cookie cake. Luke carried it all down in the elevator and into the lobby of Roswell for a moment 810 days in the making.

Bill and Danielle Gworek stood with their daughter, Faith, Luke’s big sister, watching and smiling, tears in their eyes as the brave Band Aid King walked up to the Victory Bell and rang it “three times well, to clearly say my treatment’s done, this course is run, and I am on my way”.