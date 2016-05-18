Police: 4 people found with slew of drugs during Jamestown traffic stop

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people are facing drug charges following a Tuesday traffic stop in Jamestown.

After Jamestown Police say Michelle King, 32, committed a traffic violation on Stowe St. around 3:50 a.m., she and her three passengers were all eventually charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police say King was found with methamphetamine. Her passengers, Tiffany Mahoney, 34, Jacob Trippy, 22, and Joshua Berg, 27, were all searched for illicit substances as well.

Mahoney was allegedly found with meth, heroin and 73 grams of marijuana. Berg and Trippy were allegedly found with meth and cocaine. During this time, police also accused Trippy of obstructing their investigation.

All four were taken into police custody and arraigned in city court.

