Friends, Buffalo natives return to compete for $10k tennis prize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Longtime friends Tony Miller and Winston Lin took different paths to the sport of tennis.

Tony, who plays for University at Buffalo, was raised with the sport. His dad and Buffalo tennis icon Todd owns the Miller Tennis Center in Amherst.

“It started probably since I could walk,” Tony said. “I didn’t really have a choice but I loved it.”

Winston Lin took a different approach to learning the game that lead him to Columbia University and then a spot on the USTA Professional Tour.

“I started playing when i was seven and i tried a bunch of sports but liked tennis the best,” Lin said.

While their paths have gone different directions, this week they’ve both been led back home to play in the Sargent & Collins $10,000 Men’s Futures tournament, which is a stop on the USTA Pro circuit which is being hosted by the Miller Tennis Center.

“It is going to be a good tournament, people are coming from all over the world. South america, Europe, everywhere.”

While it’s no secret Winston has a much better chance of advancing in the tournament and that Tony is getting priceless experience, the two are both happy just to be back on the court they grew up learning to play on.

“it would be my first final so it would be really special to do it at home.” Lin said.