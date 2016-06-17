Fill the Backpack collects 111,000 pounds of food with 2 days to go

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It is down to the deadline. The Fill the Backpack campaign has entered its final two days. News 4, Wegmans and the Food Bank of Western New York have teamed up to help hungry children in 30 different schools.

As of Friday morning, you have helped us collect more than 111,000 pounds of food. Wegmans also thanked the VFW District 7 in Lockport for making a $500 donation on Friday to help fill the backpack.

Workers will spend the summer sorting your donations. This fall, food will be sent home with students on weekends, so they and their families can enjoy nourishing meals.

“We partner with the schools that are in greatest need, where 50 percent or more of the students qualify for free or reduced lunches. We work with administrators and teachers to identify which students need the program the most,” Stephanie Lawson from the food bank explained.

The food bank hopes to collect 150,000 pounds of food by the time the campaign ends Saturday. Wegmans has made it easy with $3, $5 and $10 bags of food available at registers.

