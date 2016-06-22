Man charged with driving 4 times over legal limit

PAVILION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local man stopped for speeding along Route 19 in Pavilion faces serious charges of drunken driving.

Authorities say they stopped 20-year-old Christopher Muhs and quickly decided he smelled of alcohol. After police put him through a battery of tests, police say they learned he drove under the influence. A breathalyzer test revealed he allegedly drove four times over the legal limit with a .32 percent blood alcohol content.

Muhs faces charges of aggravated DWI, speeding and failing to notify of address change. Police released him to a sober third party and issued him tickets.

