Train collides with vehicle in Allegany County

By Published:

TOWN OF BURNS, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person was hurt after a train collided with their vehicle in Allegany County.

At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, New York State Police say a vehicle was traveling on County Route 15B when it went through a set of train crossing barriers.

During this time, the Norfolk Southern train was approaching. It eventually struck the vehicle, seriously injuring the driver. State Police say the train has minimal damage.

Route 15B will be closed from State Highway 70 to Route 15A for several hours.

sp1

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s