Train collides with vehicle in Allegany County

TOWN OF BURNS, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person was hurt after a train collided with their vehicle in Allegany County.

At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, New York State Police say a vehicle was traveling on County Route 15B when it went through a set of train crossing barriers.

During this time, the Norfolk Southern train was approaching. It eventually struck the vehicle, seriously injuring the driver. State Police say the train has minimal damage.

Route 15B will be closed from State Highway 70 to Route 15A for several hours.