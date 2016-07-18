Grand Island man accused of threatening to kill Erie County deputy

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Grand Island man is in hot water with the law after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies say he threatened to kill an officer.

Authorities say that Sammy Abdellatif, 22, called dispatchers just after 1 a.m. Monday, threatening to kill a specific deputy.

In Abdellatif’s alleged own words, deputies said that he threatened to “murder his a** straight up” during the next time he saw the officer.

According to deputies, Abdellatif was upset about an earlier traffic stop related to equipment violations and an uncooperative woman.

Within the same hour that deputies say he made the call, Abdellatif was arrested during another traffic stop, where he was charged with aggravated harassment.

He was jailed on $1,000 bail.