Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots self

By Published:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Dunkirk police responded to a report of a gunshot wound in July, the victim turned out to be a four-year-old. On Tuesday, police announced that an arrest had been made in relation to the incident.

Angel Lopez-Tirado, 27, was charged with reckless endangerment, second and third-degree criminal weapon possession after a young child allegedly played with the gun and shot themself.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at hospitals in Dunkirk and Buffalo.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s