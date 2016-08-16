Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots self

Related Coverage 4-year-old shoots self while playing with gun

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Dunkirk police responded to a report of a gunshot wound in July, the victim turned out to be a four-year-old. On Tuesday, police announced that an arrest had been made in relation to the incident.

Angel Lopez-Tirado, 27, was charged with reckless endangerment, second and third-degree criminal weapon possession after a young child allegedly played with the gun and shot themself.

The child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at hospitals in Dunkirk and Buffalo.