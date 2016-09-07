AP source: Bills Henderson appealing NFL 4-game suspension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson is appealing the NFL’s ruling to suspend him for four games for testing positive for marijuana.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the suspension is being appealed and the NFL has not announced its ruling. ESPN.com first reported that Henderson was facing a suspension.

The person said Henderson’s appeal is based on him using marijuana for medicinal purposes to relieve the effects of Crohn’s disease. Henderson was diagnosed with the inflammatory bowel disease late last year, and has since had two operations on his intestines.

The first operation occurred in January, when doctors removed a section of diseased tissue. In April, he had surgery to have his intestine re-attached.

Henderson was cleared for practice last month and played in one game, 21-16 loss at Washington on Aug. 26.