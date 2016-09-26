Police: Kenmore woman found with drugs, suspended license on Twin City Highway

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of charges came against a Kenmore woman when she was stopped in the city of Tonawanda Sunday afternoon.

Amanda Reyes, 28, was stopped by police for alleged speeding on Twin City Highway just before 5 p.m.

When police began to investigate, they say they found a baggy of marijuana, pills and Suboxone film “wrappers” in her possession.

In addition to that, police say her license was suspended for failing to answer summons.

Reyes was charged with controlled substance and marijuana possession, aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding.

She is being held on $250 bail.