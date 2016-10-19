Erie County, Dunkirk holding drug drop off events this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office asks “got drugs?” They will be hosting drop-off events at two locations this Saturday, October 22.

Those with unwanted pills or patches can bring them to either Bertrand Chaffee Hospital at 224 E. Main St. in Springville or the Hamburg Town Recreation Dept. at 4540 Southwestern Blvd.

Items that will not be accepted are liquids, needles and sharps.

In addition, Dunkirk police are holding a drug drop off at ALSTAR North behind School #3 at the same time. The drop off site is located at Rt. 60 and Orchard St.

The events last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.