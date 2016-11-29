New Niagara Falls illumination project to be unveiled Thursday

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board will unveil its enhanced Falls illumination project.

The $4 million project will be announced on the Canadian side of the Falls at Queen Victoria Place.

The lighting upgrades are the first to have taken place in more than 20 years, according to the board.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with free live entertainment at Illumination Tower. At six, Niagara Falls will go dark and the enhanced lighting will be unveiled 10 minutes later.

This will be followed by a fireworks display and more live entertainment on the concert stage.

Queen Victoria Place is located at 6345 Niagara Parkway.