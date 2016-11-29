New Niagara Falls illumination project to be unveiled Thursday

By Published:
The American Falls are lit in pink light to signify the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as seen from the Prospect Point Observation Tower in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2002. (AP Photo/Don Heupel)

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board will unveil its enhanced Falls illumination project.

The $4 million project will be announced on the Canadian side of the Falls at Queen Victoria Place.

The lighting upgrades are the first to have taken place in more than 20 years, according to the board.

The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. with free live entertainment at Illumination Tower. At six, Niagara Falls will go dark and the enhanced lighting will be unveiled 10 minutes later.

This will be followed by a fireworks display and more live entertainment on the concert stage.

Queen Victoria Place is located at 6345 Niagara Parkway.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s