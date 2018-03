ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 18-year-olds are facing charges for an armed robbery at Elma Centennial Park.

On Sunday, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car on Caroline Rd. and arrested two 18-year-olds, one from Elma, one from Arcade.

Investigators say the men used a BB gun to hold up a man at the park.

They allegedly stole his wallet and some money.