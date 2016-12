SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women were hospitalized after a head-on crash in the Town of Sardinia Monday morning.

The two drivers, identified as a Rebecca Ryan, 19, and Jean Sprague, 61, collided on Rt. 39 near Pratham Rd. The vehicle driven by the teen apparently crossed over into the other lane, striking the other vehicle.

Both were taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing.