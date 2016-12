Related Coverage Victim, suspect in fatal Collins shooting identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If he is convicted of murder, a Buffalo man could spend 25 years-to-life in prison.

Daryl Bland, 22, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including murder, criminal weapon possession and criminal controlled substance possession. He is accused of killing 31-year-old Gowanda resident Dustin Sharp.

The incident allegedly occurred around 12:50 a.m. on October 26. Prosecutors say Bland was selling heroin out of a Gowanda residence.

He is currently in jail without bail.