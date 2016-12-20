Buffalo man who posed as Kevin Hart associate sentenced for fraud crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leland Burks told people he was a member of comedian Kevin Hart’s entourage. He’s now facing time behind bars after admitting to fraud crimes.

In court 56-year-old Leland Burks admitted he used stolen credit cards to buy tickets for a Kevin Hart show at the First Niagara Center last year Burks also booked hotel rooms in Buffalo with the stolen cards, telling people he was associated with the comedian.

In all Burks spent nearly 13 thousand dollars in fraudulently obtained services and goods.

In court Justice Christopher Burns said Burks has a long history of fraud and theft. In court, Leland Burks admitted he’s an addict.

“I’m going to be an addict for a long period of time and I got to fight that disease for the rest of my life. I was ashamed of it before I’m not ashamed of it no more. So I got to take that responsibility. So whatever sentence that you have for me I’m prepared mentally and physically to take that responsibility. And I do apologize for everyone,” said Leland Burks of Buffalo.

Burks was sentenced to 3 and a half to seven years in prison.