Community comes together to make Christmas special for shooting survivor Juan Rodriguez

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A table full of Christmas gifts, for a 12-year-old boy who has been through a lot.

“I can’t really explain it I’m just happy because all my family is here, everything,” said Juan Rodriguez, Buffalo.

Crucial Human Services Inc. partnered with different agencies to make sure Juan Rodriguez Christmas, would be extra special. The Buffalo Animal Shelter even gave him a dog.

“I wouldn’t of had too much of a Christmas at all if it wasn’t for everybody that looked out,” said Sonia Pagan, Juan’s mother.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Rodriguez. He spent months in the hospital after he was caught in the crossfire of a gang related shooting over the summer.

“I’m getting stronger and stronger everyday and pretty soon I’m going to be walking,” said Rodriguez.

“His mobility is a lot better he’s always been pretty good on the right but it’s getting a lot better on the left,” said Pagan.

Juan’s mother Sonia says Crucial Human Services Inc. has lent a helping hand in what has been a difficult time for her family.

“He has now another family that truly, has their best interest at hand,” said Sharon Tell, Crucial Human Services Inc. Vice President.

“I know in the long run I’m going to be walking, and running, and I’m going to be back to the same person I was before I got hurt,” said Rodriguez.

There is still something else on Juan’s Christmas list: a house. Right now Rodriguez and his family still don’t have a place to call home. They’re currently staying at a friend’s place, in their living room